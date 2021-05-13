Murder of 'Steroid King' Brian Wainstein: ugliness of the underworld unravels

Cape Town – The group of 15 men, including key underworld figures appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on a range of crimes including the murder of steroid king, Brian Wainstein.

Alleged underworld kingpin Mark Lifman, alleged underworld kingpin and leader of the Sexy Boys gang, Jerome ‘Donkie’ Booysen, alleged underworld kingpin Andre Naude, Samuel Farquharson, Jakobus Stevens, Egan Norman, Wayne Henderson, Anthony Amier van der Watt, Ricardo Maarman, Typhyenne Jantjies, Bevan Cedric Ezaus, Bradley De Bula, Kashief Hanslo, Rowendal Stevens, and Ismail Cupido were served with an indictment by the state and face 38 charges against them.

These charges include murder, conspiracy to commit murder, incitement to commit murder, attempted murder, money laundering, corruption, defeating the ends of justice and charges relating to the Prevention of Organised Crimes Act (POCA).

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila said the matter against the group has been transferred to the Western Cape High Court for pre-trial on August 6, however, a proposed trial date from February 28 until March 24, 2022, has been set.

Alleged underworld kingpin, Mark Lifman, who the states has accused of being the mastermind behind Wainstein’s death and funding hits on other key underworld figures. File picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA)

Wainstein was murdered at his Constantia, Cape Town, home in August 2017 while asleep next to his child and spouse.

Three men were sentenced in the case early in 2020, all alleged to be members of the 27s gang.

The alleged leader of the 27s gang, William “Red” Stevens was also implicated in the matter, however, he was gunned down in front of his Kraaifontein home in February.

Another suspect implicated in the matter, Jason Maits, was also gunned down earlier this year.

In a twist of events, Naude’s legal representative withdrew as his attorney, indicating conflict of interest. The court was not informed as to what the conflict of interest was.

Alleged underworld kingpin, Andre Naude has also been implicated in the matter. File picture: ANA

In the indictment, the state alleges Mark Lifman was the mastermind behind Wainstein’s murder after he and the deceased “clashed over investments and property deals”.

Lifman is alleged to have orchestrated Wainstein’s assassination three months prior to his death and was willing to pay R250 000.

He is also alleged to be behind the failed assassination on the alleged leader of the 28s gang, Ralph Stanfield in July 2017, who was a close associate of Wainstein.

Lifman is alleged to have paid R500 000 for the hit on Stanfield.

In a range of cases against the group brought in the indictment it is alleged that Lifman, Booysen and Naude along with Booysen’s younger brother, Colin, are alleged to have started the ‘brotherhood’ in 2016 as the dominant grouping in control of the nightclub and entertainment venue security industry in Cape Town.

Alleged underworld kingpin and leader of the Sexy Boys, Jerome ’Donkie’ Booysen faces a string of charges alongside 14 other co-accused. File picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA)

Things soon soured between the brotherhood where it is alleged that Colin accused them of stealing from him.

This is alleged to be what drove Colin to becoming allies with the ‘brotherhood’s’ opposition group, controversial businessman and alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack.

The state also alleged that in November 2017, Lifman offered to fund the assassination of the new group that included Colin, Modack, Jacques Cronje, Ashley Fields and Carl Lakay. Others also on the ‘hit list’ were Emile Goodley and James Dalton.

The new grouping were arrested in December 2017 on an extortion matter that went on for three years and saw the men acquitted on all charges.

During the trial in August 2018, Lakay was gunned down in his driveway.

All the accused are on bail and their bail has been extended.

