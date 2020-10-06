Murder probe after man shot dead in Nyanga

Cape Town – Police are investigating a case of murder after a man, 31, was shot and killed in an informal settlement in Nyanga on Sunday. Bongani Makhasi, brother of Nyanga community policing forum (CPF) chairperson Martin Makhasi was killed while with friends. Makhasi said as far as he knew Bongani was not implicated in any fight at the time. “It was reported to us that three men came and shot him while he was enjoying himself. His friends told us that the men did not even disguise themselves.” However, Makhasi said before the murder, he (Bongani) was accused of being a whistle-blower to the police, because his brother (Martin) works with the police. “We are not going to pretend as if Bongani was a saint. Bongani was not a saint. He was like any other young person that grew up in the township, but we are aware of his complaints that people were accusing him of being a police informer because of my involvement with the CPF,” Makhasi said.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said Nyanga police were investigating a case of murder after a man, 31, was shot and fatally wounded on Sunday afternoon in Mahobe Drive in Zwelitsha.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz conveyed his condolences to the Makhasi family, and said violence had “absolutely no place in our society”.

Fritz also condemned the shooting incident which resulted in the killing of a man, 28, and the wounding of seven people in Hanover Park at the weekend.

He said Philippi police were also investigating a murder and attempted murder case in Galilee Court, Hanover Park on Saturday afternoon.

Fritz requested an urgent meeting with provincial police commissioner Yolisa Matakata on the spate of violent crime in the province.

“I have called for a meeting with Matakata, as I am deeply concerned by the spate of violent crime that we have seen in recent weeks.

“Just last week we saw another shootout in Solomon Tsuku street in Site C, Khayelitsha, which killed six people and wounded four who were subsequently hospitalised.”

Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith said the Metro Police department had undertaken a daily deployment to Hanover Park since gang violence erupted early last week.

Smith said that was in addition to integrated operations with the police’s Anti-Gang Units.

He said the City would do everything within its limited resources and legal powers to assist communities with combating gang violence.

Anyone with information can contact the police’s Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or via the MySAPSApp.

