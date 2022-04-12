Murder trial of elderly Rondebosch woman killed in home invasion set to begin

Cape Town - Aphiwe Nkophe, accused of killing an elderly woman in Rondebosch, will appear in the Western Cape High Court today as the trial begins. Nkophe is charged with three counts of murder, housebreaking and robbery with aggravating circumstances for a home invasion at the residence of a 75-year-old woman.

It is alleged that Nkophe worked together with accomplices to rob and murder Patricia Sonja Ellis in December 2019 while she was home alone. The State alleged that between December 4 and 5, 2019, Nkophe and his accomplices, who are unknown to the State, broke into the home where Ellis lived on Station Road and stole her car along with other items. Ellis was assaulted and overpowered by the intruders who caused multiple injuries, including a fracture to the cartilage in her throat.

She had been tied up on her bed with her hands behind her back while her mouth was tightly closed with a strap and her entire face sealed off of with a blanket. Ellis had struggled to breathe while she was tied up and developed a condition which caused a build-up of excess fluid in her lungs, ultimately causing her death. The State further alleged that the group performed unknown acts of violence to her body to induce submission.

The attackers then forcefully and violently took items from her. The items listed in court documents include: a car and key, two cellphones, a camera, groceries, jewellery and cash.