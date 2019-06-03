File picture: Supplied

Cape Town - An Uitsig pastor, speaking on behalf of the parents of an 11-year-old boy who was gunned down in the area on Friday night, denied claims that the boy was a gunrunner for local gangs. According to police, Ashwin Jones, a Grade 5 pupil at Tygersig Primary School, was shot multiple times about 9.30pm at the corner of Arnold Street and Connaught Road, Eureka Estate.

He died at the scene and shortly after the incident community members alleged that the boy was a gunrunner for gangs in the area.

His parents, Rudolph and Judy Jones, were too traumatised to speak to the media.

Pastor Adam Alexander said: “I know the kid and his parents and I deny that he was a gunrunner. His parents lived opposite a mobile shop where rival gangsters hang out, stop taxis and demand that they pay protection money. Yes there are kids in the area who are used by gangs to be shooters, and given instructions to go to certain areas and shoot at rival gangs, and some who are used as gunrunners.”

Lucinda Evans, founder of the Lavender Hill-based non-profit organisation Philisa Abafazi Bethu, said this incident again illustrated the need for the introduction of programmes that specifically dealt with boys in gang-infested areas.

“My request to Premier Alan Winde is to announce in his 100 days in office that child murders in the Western Cape are a crisis and that he will expedite the appointment of a Children’s Commissioner.”

In response, Winde said children were among the most vulnerable in society and that the Western Cape government was committed to ensuring residents felt safe.

An Uitsig pastor denied claims that an 11-year-old boy, who was gunned down in the area on Friday night, was a gunrunner for local gangs. Picture: Supplied

“Safety is one of our priority focus areas this term. The process to appoint a Children’s Commissioner is under way.”Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana confirming the incident.

In another incident, a 14-year-old boy was fatally wounded and a 13-year-old boy and a 34-year-old woman wounded during a shooting incident at 1.50pm in Kuikenster, Avian Park, Worcester on Saturday.

In Manenberg police confirmed that a 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded on Saturday at 8.30pm in Gonubie Road in Manenberg.

Police have opened two murder and three attempted murder cases.

* Anyone with information about the incidents is urged to call Crime Stop on 086010111.

[email protected]