Murdered Kraaifontein teacher laid to rest after what many allege was a hit to silence him

Cape Town - The ANC Youth League’s Provincial Congress Preparatory Committee (ANCYL PCPC) in the Dullah Omar region has paid tribute to fallen teacher and former ANCYL leader, Vuyo Duna, who was gunned down at his home in Bloekombos, Kraaifontein. Duna was laid to rest at the weekend, almost two weeks after he was shot dead in his driveway by unknown suspects.

The incident has angered the local community, including parents of learners and residents who allege that Duna was assassinated for wanting to blow the whistle on corruption that would implicate members of the school’s governing body at the secondary school where he taught. In paying tribute to their fallen comrade, the ANCYL said it was aware that Duna had made many enemies in his community and at the school where he taught because of his uncompromising stance on corruption. ANCYL provincial organiser Luzuko Bashman said: “Vuyo had a backbone and fought vociferously for transformation in the education sector and to root out corruption, an enemy of the development of our people.

“His untimely death has left many young people distraught. He leaves behind many unresolved challenges that society and the education sector are faced with. “The gun-toting criminals not only robbed the Duna family of a son, but have also taken away a role model for his community. Comrade Vuyo was a gentle giant and humble soul who always brought positive spirit, joy and laughter wherever he was. “As we bid farewell to Duna and commiserate with his family and loved ones, we vow to uphold what he stood for and carry on his legacy,” Bashman said.

The ANCYL PCPC also made a call to the police to thoroughly investigate Duna’s murder and bring to book all suspects involved in his death, and also called for a full investigation into claims of corruption, maladministration and malfeasance at Bloekombos High. Grade 12 IsiXhosa teacher and former ANCYL leader, Vuyo Duna, 37, was gunned down at his home in Bloekombos, Kraaifontein. Meanwhile, Kraaifontein police are still to arrest any suspects in the case or make any headway in the case. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said: “There are no new developments, no arrests have been made. Our investigation into the matter continues.”

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stop anonymously at 08600 10111 or via the MySAPSApp. [email protected] Cape Argus