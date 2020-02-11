Today the District Six Museum will celebrate the official renaming of Zonnebloem to District Six by the Western Cape provincial geographical names committee, a campaign that was spearheaded by the museum last year.
In a statement, the museum said: “Renaming is a powerful act of restitution, and in the wake of this celebration we are also turning with renewed focus to the campaign to declare District Six a National Heritage Site. Dogged by delays, the museum launched a campaign in 2016 to show public support for this declaration.
“The museum has since collected 8 000 signed tags, which will be delivered to the offices of the South African Heritage Resources Agency, accompanied by a People’s Declaration for District Six as a National Heritage Site.”
The programme will include a procession to the memorial cairn at the last remaining piece of Hanover Street; and the delivery of a People’s Declaration for District Six as a National Heritage Site at the South African Heritage Resources Agency in Harrington Street.