Deputy president of the MJC, Moulana Abdul Khaliq Ebrahim Allie, said that at the gathering which took place in 1945, Islamic scholars and academics in Cape Town assembled and drafted and agreed on a 10-point plan outlining the organisation’s mission.
“Among those points were the preservation of Islam and Islamic teachings and Islamic identity; to create unity and understanding and co-operation among all scholars and the broader community; to further the education and academic progress of the community; to be the judiciary for the Muslim community and to provide social services to the broader community.”
With its 75th anniversary this year, the organisation aims to showcase projects it is facilitating and previous work over the past few years.
“Over the period of 75 years, the MJC - despite the many internal and external challenges - has arrived at a point where most of those points have been achieved and accomplished,” said Allie.