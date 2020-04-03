Muslim Judicial Council’s guidelines for funerals during national lockdown
Cape Town - The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has released guidelines for janaa'iz (funerals) during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Police Minister Bheki Cele previously said all public gatherings have been prohibited, except funerals, which have been capped at 50 mourners per funeral and no night vigils allowed.
“In terms of the new regulations that have just been gazetted, Police will be responsible to ensure the restriction of movement of persons and goods. Therefore, there shall be absolutely no gatherings other than for a funeral, where the number of mourners will be restricted to 50,” said Cele.
The MJC released guidelines among them being that a maximum of 20 people are allowed to attend the janaza, including the imam and the members of the burial service, and that the deceased must be lowered into the grave by a maximum of three people in full PPE.
The council said that seeing as a deceased person’s body was still able to spread infectious diseases in the week after death, "disinfection is, therefore, vital after the ghusl (washing) of the body".
For the purpose of deaths occurring from Covid-19, these are the MJC's guidelines for funerals:
- The documentation that will be required are:
- The Identification Document (ID) of the deceased person
- The Identification Document (ID) of the person taking responsibility for the janaza
- The proof of address of the deceased person
- The ghusl (washing of the deceased’s body) must only be performed if the necessary precautions, as set out by the Western Cape Department of Health, are adhered to. These include the wearing of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) by those washing the body and the disinfection of the ghusl facility, bier, and hearse.
- In the absence of these requirements, the ghusl must NOT take place. The mayit (deceased) will only be placed in two plastic body bags and, thereafter, be wrapped in a kafan (white cotton shroud).
- If the requirements are met, after the completion of the ghusl, the body must be placed in two plastic body bags, thereafter, be wrapped in a kafan.
- All cotton, cloths, swabs and the deceased’s clothing, which was worn before passing, must be discarded as medical waste.
- No touching or kissing of the forehead or any other part of the mayit is allowed.
- The ghusl must only be performed by a registered Muslim undertaker and a Covid-19 trained ghaasil/ toekamanie (person washing the body) in full PPE.
- Two people in full PPE will be allowed to conduct the ghusl (the washing of the deceased’s body).
- A maximum of two people in full PPE will be allowed to assist those washing the body for the purposes of arranging the necessary items required for the procedure.
- Family and friends will not be allowed to be present unless they are part of the ghusl team.
- The registered Muslim undertakers and the Covid-19 trained ghaasil must adhere to confidentiality norms and trust when conducting the ghusl. A member of the ghusl team should document the entire process for record purposes.
- Four male officials and one female ghaasil are on standby from the Western Cape Muslim Undertakers Forum. (Contact Ebrahim Solomon 072 827 0983)
- Only three Masaajid with ghusl facilities are available for the purpose of Covid-19 deaths;
- Husami Masjid (Moulana Ebrahiem Karriem 061 410 1401)
- Taronga Road Masjid (Moegsien Wise 083 261 8045)
- Bridgetown Masjid (Nazeerudien Obary 082 531 9752)
- The janaza must proceed directly from the ghusl facility to the maqbara (cemetery). The deceased must not be taken to a family home.
- The janaza salaah must be performed at the maqbara as all Masaajid are closed for the duration of the lockdown.
- A maximum of 20 (TWENTY) people are allowed to attend the janaza, including the imam and the members of the burial service.
- The deceased must be lowered into the grave by a maximum of three people in full PPE.
- Social distancing of at least 1.5 metres must be adhered to throughout the procession.
- Handshaking or hugging should be avoided.
- Only the driver and one passenger are allowed in each vehicle.
- A register of all attendees at the janaza, including immediate family, must be recorded. It must include;
- Contact numbers
- ID Numbers
- Addresses
