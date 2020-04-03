Muslim Judicial Council’s guidelines for funerals during national lockdown

Cape Town - The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has released guidelines for janaa'iz (funerals) during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Police Minister Bheki Cele previously said all public gatherings have been prohibited, except funerals, which have been capped at 50 mourners per funeral and no night vigils allowed.

“In terms of the new regulations that have just been gazetted, Police will be responsible to ensure the restriction of movement of persons and goods. Therefore, there shall be absolutely no gatherings other than for a funeral, where the number of mourners will be restricted to 50,” said Cele.

The MJC released guidelines among them being that a maximum of 20 people are allowed to attend the janaza, including the imam and the members of the burial service, and that the deceased must be lowered into the grave by a maximum of three people in full PPE.

The council said that seeing as a deceased person’s body was still able to spread infectious diseases in the week after death, "disinfection is, therefore, vital after the ghusl (washing) of the body".