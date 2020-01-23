According to the City’s adjustment budget to be tabled next week in a full council meeting, a proposal for a reduction in revenue forecast for the MyCiTi bus service has been made. This, the City said, was due to advertising space at MyCiTi bus stops being vandalised; fewer MyConnect cards sales as the jobseeker programme was abandoned; and loss of fare revenue as the N2 ExpressWay contract was not renewed.
Mayco member for transport Felicity Purchase said: “The estimated income for the MyCiTi service as a whole was approximately R226 million (including fare income, advertising, events and charter services) for the 2018/19 financial year; and R106m since July 1, 2019, to date.” ]Purchase said the MyCiTi revenue for 2019/20 will be R25m less due to the temporary suspension of the four N2 Express routes that operate between Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha and the Civic Centre station in the CBD.