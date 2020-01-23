MyCiTi bus service sees R25m loss in revenue









The City of Cape Town will get R25 million less in MyCiTi bus revenue due to, among others, the delay in the N2 MyCiTi contract. Picture: City of Cape Town/Supplied dispute with taxi owners, fewer Cape Town - The City will get R25 million less in MyCiTi bus revenue due to, among others, the delay in the N2 MyCiTi contract due a protracted commuters purchasing travel card for the service and the MyCiTi advertising income being derailed by vandalism. According to the City’s adjustment budget to be tabled next week in a full council meeting, a proposal for a reduction in revenue forecast for the MyCiTi bus service has been made. This, the City said, was due to advertising space at MyCiTi bus stops being vandalised; fewer MyConnect cards sales as the jobseeker programme was abandoned; and loss of fare revenue as the N2 ExpressWay contract was not renewed. Mayco member for transport Felicity Purchase said: “The estimated income for the MyCiTi service as a whole was approximately R226 million (including fare income, advertising, events and charter services) for the 2018/19 financial year; and R106m since July 1, 2019, to date.” ]Purchase said the MyCiTi revenue for 2019/20 will be R25m less due to the temporary suspension of the four N2 Express routes that operate between Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha and the Civic Centre station in the CBD.

“No advertisers have pulled out. Advertising is done for a period of time and is then replaced by new advertisers. In fact, we have seen a marked increase in businesses wanting to advertise on our infrastructure since October 2019. Approximately 117000 new MyConnect cards were sold at MyCiTi stations in the 2018/19 financial year. The value of the sales is an estimated R4.7m.

“Approximately 60000 new MyConnect cards were sold as from July 1 2019 to date. The value of the sales is an estimated R2.9m,” she said.

In September last year, taxi association Codeta launched an urgent court bid seeking an interdict preventing the City from entering into a new contract in respect of the bus service. The service was suspended in May.

The Western Cape High Court rejected the application but ruled that other issues relating to the application be heard at a later date, which is yet to be set.

The suspension of the N2 Express service has had a considerable impact on Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain commuters. At the same time, the City announced that an interim operator for the MyCiTi N2 Express service would be sought.

Good party general secretary Brett Herron said: “The adjustment budget simply exposes this DA government as completely indifferent to the needs of commuters.

“Instead of working day and night to reconcile their differences with the MyCiTi N2 Express Joint Venture partners and get the service back up and running, they’re adjusting the budget. This service went down on June 1, 2019. There is no evidence of any appetite or ability of the mayor and his government to tackle this difficult issue in a way that resolves it.”

Chairperson of the City’s transport portfolio committee Angus Mckenzie said: “Vandalism and unforeseen circumstances has played a huge role in loss of income for the City and MyCiti.”

