The installation of roofing and glass panels to cover the exposed walkways will start on Monday at the MyCiTi stations in Atlantis and Table View.

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town will, on 18 February 2019, commence with the installation of roofing and glass panels to cover the exposed walkways at the MyCiTi stations in Atlantis and Table View. The work will take place at night, outside of the MyCiTi operating hours. The walkways connecting the three commuter platforms at the MyCiTi station in Atlantis and the two platforms at the station in Table View are currently exposed.

"These two stations are extremely busy, and count among the most popular along the MyCiTi network. Given that the walkways are exposed, commuters and school children aren’t sheltered from the sun, wind and rain while they’re waiting for buses. Schools in these areas and local residents had requested the City to consider improvements to the design to make the stations more commuter-friendly.

"Given that the stations have been operational for a few years already, we’ve decided to undertake this much-needed upgrade by installing roofing over the walkways, as well as glass panels on the side where our winter rain normally comes from," said Mayco Member for Transport, Felicity Purchase.

Both projects will be undertaken simultaneously with work expected to commence on 18 February 2019.

The total project cost is approximately R11 million. Up to R6 million is budgeted for the work at the station in Reygersdal Drive in Atlantis, and about R5 million for the station in Blaauwberg Road in Table View.

"The purpose of the projects is to make our public transport system more convenient and safer to use. The tricky part, however, is that the work will have to take place without disruptions to the MyCiTi service. This means that the contractor can only work between 23:00 and 05:00 when the buses aren’t operating.

"Luckily the stations aren’t located in residential areas, but if your business is open after hours you may be affected. Also, it’s possible that the noise coming from the sites will be audible to residents on some evenings, depending on the wind direction," said Purchase.

The project will be completed within six months, if there are no unexpected delays.

All in all, 11 Port Jackson fig trees will also have to be relocated to make way for the roofing at both stations. The trees will be replanted at other MyCiTi stations and stops across the city.

"The contractor will do the majority of the work off-site, such as the welding of the steel and so forth. Still, there will be some inconvenience and, in particular, once they’ve started with the installation of the roofing and glass panels. I’m asking commuters and residents to please be patient. Once completed, the roof and panels will make a huge different to commuters’ travelling experience," said Purchase.

* Commuters can contact the Transport Information Centre 24/7 on 0800 65 64 63, or follow @MyCiTibus on Twitter, or visit the facebook page ‘MyCiTi Integrated Rapid Transit System’ for the latest information about the MyCiTi service.

