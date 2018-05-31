Cape Town - Cape bus commuters who use the MyCiTi N2 Express service from Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha have been warned that the service may be disrupted from Friday, June 1.

The disruptions would be due to a contract dispute following extension discussions.

The route is operated by a joint venture involving shareholders - Golden Arrow Bus Service (Gabs), Codeta in Khayelitsha, and Route 6 Taxi Association in Mitchells Plain - who ferry commuters from Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain to the city centre, and have done so since July 2014.

"The majority of JV shareholders agreed to extend the operating contract with the City, and therefore the N2 Express service will continue. Codeta, however, has refused to support the extension of the operating contract, and there is a possibility that the service may be disrupted as from tomorrow, Friday 1 June 2018," the City of Cape Town said in a statement.

"The City will carefully monitor the routes and keep commuters informed as best we can."

Mayoral committee member for transport and urban development Brett Herron said: "The City has, for the past three months, hosted several meetings with the JV and the shareholders in an effort to resolve their concerns. Many of these concerns are for the JV to resolve, and we are convinced that with commitment from the JV shareholders, together with the assistance of the City, these issues can be resolved.

"Up to 4 000 commuters from Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha rely on the N2 Express service to get to work and back every day. I therefore, again, request the JV partners and shareholders to please work together so that we can keep on providing the same world-class service to our commuters. We remain committed to addressing their concerns and to finding lasting solutions," he said.

Commuters are advised to visit the MyCiTi website on www.myciti.org.za for regular updates about the service; and to follow us on Twitter @MyCiTiBus; or to phone the Transport Information Centre on 0800 65 64 63 – the TIC is available 24/7.

@TheCapeArgus

[email protected]

Cape Argus