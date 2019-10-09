Cape Town - Luvuyo Lawrence Jadu, a 46-year old single father from Dunoon, received a MyCiTian award for excellent customer service on 4 October 2019.
Luvuyo, whose name means ‘Joyous’ is an employee of Kidrogen, one of the Vehicle Operating Companies contracted to operate the MyCiTi services.
Luvuyo received the award because of his consistent, excellent customer service to passengers on different routes that he has operated since he joined Kidrogen 10 months ago.
The City’s Transport Information Center, where commuters can report compliments or complaints about the MyCiTi service, received countless reports of praise from Luvuyo’s passengers.
Luvuyo said: "I am a people’s person and I always do my work with passion. I like to see a smile on the other person’s face. I feel that my efforts were noticed and personally I feel a sense of achievement. I hope that I can motivate my colleagues to do even better than me. I am not at Kidrogen just to earn a salary. I want to add value to the company and provide good service to the valued MyCiTi customers."