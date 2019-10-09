MyCiTi driver, Luvuyo Jadu, honoured for making bus trips joyous for passengers









Luvuyo Lawrence Jadu, a 46-year old single father from Dunoon, received a MyCiTian award for excellent customer service on 4 October 2019. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - Luvuyo Lawrence Jadu, a 46-year old single father from Dunoon, received a MyCiTian award for excellent customer service on 4 October 2019. Luvuyo, whose name means ‘Joyous’ is an employee of Kidrogen, one of the Vehicle Operating Companies contracted to operate the MyCiTi services. Luvuyo received the award because of his consistent, excellent customer service to passengers on different routes that he has operated since he joined Kidrogen 10 months ago. The City’s Transport Information Center, where commuters can report compliments or complaints about the MyCiTi service, received countless reports of praise from Luvuyo’s passengers. Luvuyo said: "I am a people’s person and I always do my work with passion. I like to see a smile on the other person’s face. I feel that my efforts were noticed and personally I feel a sense of achievement. I hope that I can motivate my colleagues to do even better than me. I am not at Kidrogen just to earn a salary. I want to add value to the company and provide good service to the valued MyCiTi customers."

Luvuyo serves as an inspiration to all of those who are involved in the MyCiTi service – from the cashiers at the kiosks, to the bus drivers and officials at the City.

"It gives me great joy to bestow this award on Luvuyo, a man who has gone beyond the call of duty to make our commuters’ journey pleasant. His positive attitude has made commuters feel comfortable being in his presence, earned him respect from his colleagues, and ultimately recognition from his employers. We need more people like him," said Mayco Member for Transport, Felicity Purchase.

"He has been doing this job for only ten months but has already impacted many lives. With such positivity, the stars are definitely the limit. It is also befitting that he is receiving this reward in Transport Month."

