Two men allegedly sexually assaulted a MyCiTi bus driver, leaving her traumatised and off work for counselling. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The MyCiTi vehicle-operating company Kidrogen is facing a “new type of threat and act of hooliganism” - its drivers being assaulted by commuters. This after a report of two men having allegedly sexually assaulted a driver at the Marine Circle bus station in Table View.

They allegedly boarded the bus at about 7.30am last Tuesday. One of them switched off the vehicle and started terrorising the driver.

He allegedly unbuttoned his trousers and pushed his genitals up against the driver's window while trying to force the door open.

Kidrogen spokesperson Leah Eckles said the driver was traumatised.

“The whole ordeal was so horrific and the driver is so disturbed by what transpired that she has been put off from work indefinitely for the purposes of receiving counselling.

“The passenger was calling out for the driver to do all sorts of vulgar things with his genitals. The other passenger lit a cigarette and was laughing and seemed to be having a fabulous time as if he was at the movies.

“The driver reported the incident to the company and said it appeared as though the second man was acting as a lookout.

“Realising she wasn't going to be able to hold the door much longer, she decided to abandon the bus and escaped through the driver's door. She ran to a garage for help.”

Kidrogen chief executive Andile Peter said he was concerned that the incident represented a “new type of threat and act of hooliganism”.

The company recently had to deal with its buses being torched and stoned and stations vandalised, “and now, we are faced with a new monster”, he said.

“However, this monster has the ability to dig deep fast and it has the potential to leave a lasting impression on its victims,” Peter said.

He said although the public depended on the bus service and its drivers to get them to their destinations,the service depended on the public to create an environment in which drivers could operate optimally.

Peter appealed to commuters to be more vigilant and, where possible, to assist passengers.

“Kidrogen is committed to eradicating these perverse acts and intend on pursuing the culprits to the very end, no matter the cost,” he said.

Newly appointed Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela has condemned the incident and appealed to passengers to be considerate.

“These kind of actions are unacceptable and cannot be allowed in our public transport. The perpetrators must be found, arrested and be held accountable for their actions.”

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk confirmed that the police’s FCS Milnerton Cluster was probing a sexual assault case.

* Anyone with information can contact their nearest police station, Crime Stop 0860010111 or SMS Crimeline 32211.

[email protected]