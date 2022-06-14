MyCiTi introduces clip card system for Dial-a-Ride service

Cape Town - The City’s Urban Mobility Department has announced that it will be introducing a clip card system for its Dial-a-Ride (DAR) services. The system will take effect from July 1, 2022, to make trips for people living with disabilities who make use of the DAR transport service, more convenient and safer.

Urban Mobility Mayco member Rob Quintas described the clip card system as an exciting and innovative addition to the Department’s service for DAR users, saying that it demonstrated the Directorate’s commitment to improving service delivery to benefit commuters. “I encourage regular users to try out the new clip card system, and have them easily available whenever they travel on the DAR service. It is one of the new innovative projects we are introducing to optimise our resources efficiently.” “There are advantages to using the clip cards, one of them being that users will be able to manage their finances by ring-fencing their transport budget. This will lead to a more seamless commute. Clip cards will also improve the safety of all given that there will be less cash exchanging hands,” Quintas said.

The new clip cards will be sold on board the vehicles on weekdays, and a mobile point of sale machine will be available to accept debit and credit cards for payment, including SASSA cards. Each clip card will be valid for 10 trips within 14 days of purchase. The Western Cape Association for Persons with Disabilities (WCAPD) said while the clip card system was a good initiative, persons living with disabilities wanted to see more done to make public transport more accessible to them without completely relying on separate services. WCAPD Awareness Director Erica Du Toit said, “The clip card system is a good idea in terms of not having to carry cash around, but we still need to learn more about how it will work exactly.

“However, there is still more that needs to be done to ensure that the transport service properly caters for people with disabilities mainly because there is a huge demand.” The WCAPD is a member of the Western Cape network for people living with disabilities, along with almost 80 other organisations. [email protected]