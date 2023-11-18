Cape Town – After extensive damage caused by a stationary bus that caught alight in February 2022, the newly refurbished MyCiTi Woodstock station is now fully operational. City of Cape Town’s Mayco member for urban mobility, Rob Quintas, visited the station this week to view the work done by the restoration team over the past six months.

After conducting a thorough assessment, the City of Cape Town’s urban mobility directorate established that 80 percent of the station was severely damaged and needed to be rebuilt. The City of Cape Town’s Mayco member for urban mobility, Rob Quintas, visited the newly-refurbished MyCiTi Woodstock station on Thursday. Picture: Supplied “Upon my visit to the Woodstock station [on Thursday] I was pleased to see the quality of work the team has delivered in rebuilding and restoring this key station along our MyCiTi trunk route. “The station looks impeccable and, despite various challenges, the team were able to complete this rebuild project to the desired standards within six months.