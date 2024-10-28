Mystery Attack: 65-year-old injured while swimming at False Bay

Cape Town - Authorities are investigating whether a shark or seal was responsible for the attack on a 65-year-old swimmer, who was bitten on his hands and feet at Blue Waters near Mnandi Beach in False Bay. Nearby beaches have since been placed on high alert and implemented precautionary safety measures.

The incident took place on Saturday, when the man was bitten by the animal while swimming, sustaining lacerations to his hands and feet. The City’s coastal manager, Gregg Oelofse, confirmed the incident, saying the species of the animal is not known at this stage. “Eyewitnesses suspected the animal to be about the size of a domestic dog,” Oelofse said.

The man is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries and received medical attention from lifesavers on the beach before being transferred to hospital. Pictures of the man with bandages around his hand and foot were circulated in crime WhatsApp groups shortly after the incident. Oelofse said the incident could have been caused by “any of a number of smaller shark species, or also a seal”. “This could very likely be a seal. “Further investigations are under way to determine the exact animal species,” he said.

“We wish the gentleman a quick recovery and will provide further updates when they are available.” Meagan Green, who said she’s the man’s daughter, commented on a Facebook post about the incident, informing everyone that her father was in a stable condition. She wrote: “The person in the image is my father. He is in a stable condition and received a number of stitches in his hands and feet. I would like to thank those who helped and assisted him, during and after this terrible incident.”

The Cape Argus reached out to Green for comment on her father’s health yesterday, but did not receive a response by the time of publication. Swimming was temporarily suspended at Waters Beach, Mnandi Beach, and Muizenberg Beach at the weekend. This decision follows a shark sighting reported by Shark Spotters at Muizenberg Beach shortly before 2pm on Friday.

On Thursday, Shark Spotters were also alerted to a washed-up shark at Sunrise Beach near Muizenberg. Coastal conservation teams were sent out and discovered the dead bronze whaler shark. They later confirmed that marks on the carcass matched those typically seen in orca attacks.