Mystery surrounds man's death in Woodstock

Cape Town - Mystery surrounds the death of a man whose body was discovered early on Friday morning in Woodstock. The body of the man, believed to be a foreign national, was found by a passer-by on the corner of Russel Street and Main Road.

A Cape Argus source said: “Apparently he was stabbed in his neck and died on the scene. “A lot of people say that the foreigners live around there but they don’t know who he was. They couldn't see his face so they couldn’t identify him as someone they know.” Police spokesperson, FC Van Wyk, confirmed that the incident is being investigated.

“This office can confirm that Cape Town Central SAPS is investigating an inquest following the body of an unidentified adult man being found in Russel Street, District Six, at 5.22am on Friday, January 12 morning,” he said. Van Wyk claimed that the man was found with no visible wounds adding that a post-mortem will determine the cause of death. “No visible wounds were found on the body. At this stage the reason for death is unknown. A post mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death,” Van Wyk said.

However, the source confirmed that the man was wounded. “There was a lot of blood running from his neck. He was either stabbed in his neck or shot,” the source said. Ursula Windsor, chairperson of the District Six Neighbourhood Watch, said that it is believed that the man was shot but that was later ruled out.

“At first it was believed that the deceased had been shot, this was later ruled out as a possible suicide. The incident is still under investigation as there are suspicious circumstances,” she said. Windsor couldn't comment further indicating that it is still under investigation. “I can't comment on any further info as the incident is still under investigation, “she said.