One person killed and ten others injured on Tuesday morning when a bakkie and bus collided on the N1 near the Montagu turnoff between De Doorns and Touwsriver. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - One person killed and ten others injured on Tuesday morning, when a bakkie and bus collided on the N1 near the Montagu turnoff between De Doorns and Touwsriver in the Western Cape. ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said ER24 personnel, along with Metro and Fire Rescue Services, arrived on the scene to find a wrecked bakkie lying on the side of the road.

"A large bus was found parked a short distance away."

Meiring said passengers had already climbed off the bus and were found seated on the opposite side of the road.

"On closer inspection, paramedics found that the driver of the bakkie had sustained numerous fatal injuries. Nothing more could be done by paramedics," Meiring said.

1 person died in the N1 Montagu turn off, during a head on collision between Ldv and #EagleLiner Passenger bus. Driver of LDV died.@IOL @TheCapeArgus @TrafficSA @DoTransport pic.twitter.com/Fi1HKL9THD — Sisonke Mlamla (@SISONKE_MD) June 4, 2019

He said passengers from the bus were assessed and only ten were found with moderate to serious injuries.

"The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to Worcester Provincial Hospital for further care. Details surrounding the incident were not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations," Meiring said.

Traffic chief Kenny Africa said one lane was closed Stop/Go in place.

@ER24EMS confirmed one person was killed and ten others injured when a bakkie and bus collided on the N1 near the Montagu turnoff between De Doorns and Touwsriver in the Western Cape. @IOL @TheCapeArgus @TrafficSA @WCGovTPW pic.twitter.com/DhHx60h7YF — Sisonke Mlamla (@SISONKE_MD) June 4, 2019

[email protected]