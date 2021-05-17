Nafiz Modack’s case delayed after magistrate has an accident

Cape Town - Controversial businessman and alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack and his co-accused appeared briefly in the Blue Downs Regional Court on Monday.

The matter had to be postponed after counsels were informed that the presiding magistrate had had an accident and thus could not make it to court.

Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Eric Ntabazalila said the matter was moved to another courtroom, where it was postponed on the record.

Modack, who was initially set to apply for bail on Friday, was slapped with a murder charge by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks).

Modack and Ricardo Morgan will be appearing alongside former professional rugby player turned debt collector Zane Killian for the murder of former top Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) detective Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear.

Kinnear was gunned down in front of his Bishop Lavis home in September last year.

Modack also faces charges of attempted murder pertaining to Kinnear after it was alleged that he was behind the failed hand grenade attack on Kinnear’s home in November 2019.

Modack has also been charged with corruption alongside AGU Sergeant Ashley Tabisher. It is alleged that Modack offered Tabisher R10 000 in exchange for information about police operations against him.

The State has also set out to prove that Modack conspired with Amaal Jantjies to infiltrate the AGU. Jantjies is also charged in the failed grenade attack.

On Friday, Morgan was granted bail of R50 000.

The court ordered Morgan to hand over his passport and all travel documents to the investigating officer.

He has also been placed under house arrest.

The matter has been postponed until Monday, May 24.

