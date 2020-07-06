Naked eviction: Invasions on Khayelitsha land jeopardising R162m water pipeline

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town said that the lands invasions occurring in Empolweni, Khayelitsha is jeopardising an R162 million water pipeline for the informal settlement.

Empolweni made headlines after the controversial eviction of a naked man, Bulelani Qolani, from his shack in Khayelitsha last week by City of Cape Town's Anti-Land Invasion Unit. Mayor Dan Plato last week requested an independent investigation after the incident "to ensure the findings are above reproach, given the public interest in the matter".

On Monday it was announced that independent investigators Fairbridges Attorneys have begun their probe into the circumstances surrounding the operation.

The City said that Empolweni land invasions are on the direct pathway of an R162 million water pipeline project crucial to Khayelitsha as a whole and that new housing developments will further rely on critical bulk service infrastructure such as this project.

They said the water supply pipeline will increase water pressure for around 11 000 Enkanini residents, and provide assurance of supply to the whole of Khayelitsha.