Narcotics Anonymous encourage online meetings in face of Covid-19

Narcotics Anonymous (NA) has announced its online meetings for every day of the week to ensure any addict or person who feels they have a drug problem can attend a daily meeting, should they be unable to attend one of their 350 existing face-to-face meetings. The online NA meetings were launched last year by a NA regional service subcommittee. The objective was to provide a NA meeting to persons, communities and patients unable to travel to where the existing face-to-face NA meetings were held in South Africa. The growth of the online meetings has been substantial; these online meetings now reach communities and individuals in remote areas, who have not yet had the benefit of face-to-face NA meetings. The online platform provides valuable experience to members in remote areas on how to run a NA meeting, and in time encourages the start of face-to-face meetings in their areas with the support of the NA fellowship development subcommittee. The online platform expanded to include participation from a number of countries across Africa. In many of these countries Narcotics Anonymous meetings are very new.

It has become common practice for an entire meeting in remote areas to dial in and attend an online meeting to benefit from members who have had decades of recovery.

It has made an enormous difference to members in the rest of Africa.

The nature of virtual has seen these meetings get support from other continents like USA, Australia, Europe and Asia-Pacific countries, many of whom are expats living abroad.

The online meeting follows the same format as a face-to-face NA meeting, and has become a vital resource to many unable to get to meetings.

The online meetings are for addicts only or those who feel they might have a problem with drugs. The message is simple: that an addict, any addict, can stop using drugs, lose the desire to use, and find a new way to live.

The NA programme is based on the 12 Steps, which are, simply put, a set of guiding principles.