NARD marks the inaugural Animal Rights Day in SA

Cape Town - Animal rights activists and organisations gathered to commemorate the inaugural National Animal Rights Day (NARD) in South Africa yesterday, reiterating the need for greater awareness and protection of animals. Attendees were told to wear black with the event commencing with a march in Three Anchor Bay followed by a commemoration programme that included speeches, vegan food, signing a Declaration of Animal Rights, and a silent disco, at the Hamilton’s Rugby Club in Green Point.

NARD South Africa co-ordinator, Jacqui Greeff said the event started 14 years ago, but this was the first time it took place in South Africa. “Africa has really been under-represented and the main focus is to first of all commemorate what animals have been through, to actually show our sadness for what happens to animals.” She said it was also a means to educate through creating awareness, to bring together animal rights organisations “to stand as one”, and to celebrate some of the wins that have occurred.

Organisations present included Beauty Without Cruelty SA, We The Free Activism, Humane Society International-Africa, Justice for Animals, and Stop Live Export South Africa. NARD SA committee member representing Beauty Without Cruelty SA, Chad Cupido, said he switched to veganism in 2016, and that for young people and people of colour, it should not be seen as exclusive or elite. “If we go to abattoirs and we see how these animals are treated and the animal agricultural industry, it’s not done like it was done before. It's brutal.”