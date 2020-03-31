Naspers deal to buy WeBuyCars blocked by Competition Commission
The commission also found that the proposed transaction was likely to result in private sellers of used cars receiving lower prices from car buying companies than they would otherwise receive in a competitive environment.
A subsidiary of Naspers which owns OLX and the Auto Trader platforms bid to buy 60% of WeBuyCars in September 2018 and had argued that the deal might have brought in over R1billion of investment into the country.
Sipho Ngwema, head of communications at the Competition Commission of South Africa, said: “The commission found that the proposed transaction had no direct competitor overlaps in South Africa.”
Ngwema said: “We uncovered that the Naspers Group, through an investment in Frontier Car Group Inc (FCG), had planned to enter the South African market for the car buying services from the public and the wholesale of those vehicles to used car dealers in competition with WeBuyCars. This is the market segment dominated by WeBuyCars. These plans were stopped as a result of the proposed merger.”
With respect to exclusion, the commission found that there were numerous ways in which Naspers could harness the complementarities between WeBuyCars and AutoTrader and/or OLX to the exclusion of effective competition against WeBuyCars rivals as well as other online platforms.
Ngwema said: “This included the sharing of customer and vehicle data which would provide an unassailable advantage in the development of automated car buying pricing tools. Other complementarities included channelling tired private sellers to WeBuyCars and giving WeBuyCars preferential positioning for vehicle sales on AutoTrader.”@MawngiGithahu
Cape Argus