Naspers deal to buy WeBuyCars blocked by Competition Commission

Cape Town - The Competition Commission has scuppered Naspers’s deal to buy vehicle purchasing service WeBuyCars over fears that it could have led to a substantial reduction in competition in the car buying market.

The commission also found that the proposed transaction was likely to result in private sellers of used cars receiving lower prices from car buying companies than they would otherwise receive in a competitive environment.

A subsidiary of Naspers which owns OLX and the Auto Trader platforms bid to buy 60% of WeBuyCars in September 2018 and had argued that the deal might have brought in over R1billion of investment into the country.

Sipho Ngwema, head of communications at the Competition Commission of South Africa, said: “The commission found that the proposed transaction had no direct competitor overlaps in South Africa.”

Ngwema said: “We uncovered that the Naspers Group, through an investment in Frontier Car Group Inc (FCG), had planned to enter the South African market for the car buying services from the public and the wholesale of those vehicles to used car dealers in competition with WeBuyCars. This is the market segment dominated by WeBuyCars. These plans were stopped as a result of the proposed merger.”