National SAPS delegation team hands over construction site for the new Makhaza police station

Cape Town - The community of Makhaza have yet to welcome their “temporary” police station following a successful site handover by police to the appointed construction company. The fabricated steel manufacturing company is expected to submit a project budget within the next two weeks.

Felix Clemons from the construction company said construction would begin shortly after their budget is approved by national police. “We tendered for a term contract. This will be the first police station we put up in terms of this contract, but we have done so many in the past. This will be a temporary police station. We need to provide a budget for the project within the next two weeks and once it is approved we can start on site with site works and consultation,” he said. Ward councillor Lucky Mbiza welcomed the development, highlighting the community’s struggles with a high crime rate.

Mbiza said the Makhaza community is depending on a mobile police station with limited services. Their normal working hours are from 8am till 6pm. “The crime rate in this area is very high,” he said. He cited a current case where the occupants of a car were robbing people walking in the street at gunpoint, or breaking into their homes while they were at work, stealing their valuables.