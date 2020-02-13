Chairperson of National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Amos Masondo unexpectedly became a meme during the SONA for his facial expressions. Picture: Screengrab

Cape Town - While everyone was waiting for President Cyril Ramaphosa to start his State of the Nation Address (SONA), Twitter was enjoying the delay the best way they knew how - with memes. Chairperson of National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Amos Masondo unexpectedly became a meme during SONA for his facial expressions as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) kept raising points delaying the president from starting his speech.

The NCOP is one of the two Houses of Parliament. The NCOP is constitutionally mandated to ensure that provincial interests are taken into account in the national sphere of government.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Thandi Modise was handling business and interruptions from the EFF, Masondo would speak up occasionally but it was Modise who was bearing the brunt of the objections.

Here were some of the reactions from social media over Masondo's facial expressions: