Near-pandemic outbreak of cockroaches, warns CropLife SA

Cape Town - CropLife South Africa has warned that the very wet and humid weather conditions over the summer months have brought about an outbreak of German cockroaches in the country. The group said cockroach numbers had increased recently, not only because of the weather, but also the unhygienic conditions that prevail in South Africa.

CropLife South Africa, a non-profit industry association for manufacturers and suppliers of pesticides, believed the surge in cockroach infestations had triggered large-scale unlawful use of pesticides not registered for indoor use. The association said: “Cockroaches are primarily active at night, but the current outbreak is of such magnitude that the insects are running around during the day in most homesteads. Homeowners, the fast-food sector, retail sector and hospitality industry should act quickly to stop the tide of cockroaches in South Africa.” They urged all citizens to abide by the statutes of the country and only use registered pesticides, strictly according to their label instructions to avoid health impacts on themselves, their families or their clients.

Elriza Theron, spokesperson for Croplife, said: “Do not buy unlabelled pesticides in small containers from social media advertisers or street vendors, as those products are likely to pose a severe hazard and risk to people when applied indoors.” Theron said cockroach control started with a serious effort to sanitise human habitation of refuse and left-over foodstuffs, “a dirty kitchen that is littered with left-over food and freely available pet food needs serious intervention to deny these unsavoury critters from invading a home and setting up a colony.” Operations and stewardship manager Gerhard Verdoorn explained that they became aware of the outbreak after a rapid increase in enquiries received by the Griffon Poison Information Centre (082 446 8946) from members of the public about cockroach control.