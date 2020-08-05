’Nearly 60% of SA employers still waiting for June UIF Ters money’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Nearly 60% of employers across the country still have not received their June UIF/Ters monies, according to a survey by the National Employers’ Association of SA (Neasa). Neasa chief executive Gerhard Papenfus said: “Our twice-weekly survey shows 59% of employers still haven’t received their June UIF/Ters monies, and of the 41% of employers who have received payment, only 64% have been paid in full.” Papenfus said: “Meanwhile, 28% of employers still haven’t received their May monies and 12% of employers still haven’t got theirs for April.” “Of the 88% of employers who received payment for April, only 65% were paid in full, and of the 72% of employers who received their May payments, only 60% were paid in full,” said Papenfus. The survey results came as the Department of Employment and Labour said that together with the social partners represented in the National Economic Development and Labour Council, it would extend the 14-day window period for April/May Covid/Ters claims.

Department spokesperson Teboho Thejane said: “The UIF is to continue processing new claims for April and May until a cut-off date is announced.

“The fund is working tirelessly to ensure that all valid Covid-19 Ters benefits claims for April, May and June are settled and sorted out as it gears up to open the system for the new extended period of six weeks ending on August 15.

“To reduce the number of outstanding claims the fund is re-running updates on declarations on the system twice a week. Added to that, UIF makes payments every day, except on Sundays, in order to fast-track outstanding claims,” said Thejane.

UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping said: “The fund is also working on a number of front-end adjustments to the system to enable applicants to fix some of the errors on their own,which will greatly ease the load on our side.”

Maruping said: “The fund has so far paid out R37 billion for 693561 applications benefiting 8.3 million workers.”

“It will leverage its resources to ensure that it continues to process those claims that are in the system and honour those that are valid.”

Cape Argus