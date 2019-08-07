The premier's official home, Leeuwenhof, could be used for jazz concerts. Ian landsberg African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - If Premier Alan Winde has his way, the lawns of his official residence Leeuwenhof could soon be the go-to venue for jazz concerts and even be the perfect setting for a wedding - at a fee, of course, to augment his provincial budget. The provincial cabinet meets today to discuss budgets for the year ahead.

The topics include an assessment of how Leeuwenhof can be used to make money.

Speaking on Tuesday, Winde said, “We are currently exploring several different options for Leeuwenhof, with the idea that it is used optimally, and in a way that makes the most financial sense.

“More information will be made available once we have determined the best way forward for the asset.”

The Leeuwenhof property, with Table Mountain as its backdrop, was acquired in 1693 by Guillaum Heese from governor Simon van der Stel, who sold it in 1696 to the botanist Heinrich Oldeland. It is unclear when the mansion was built, but it was acquired by the Cape provincial administration in 1936, as the official residence of the administrator. Among the historic home’s attractions are slave quarters, which were renovated and used to house an exhibition about slavery in Cape Town in 2002.

The house was declared a national heritage site on December 15, 1966.

The premier has been thinking about the house since he took office earlier this year.

In June, he said in a radio interview: “I’ve been asking about Leeuwenhof for a while now. Is it something we should sell off? We will look at how do we use the asset more often. The departments can use it for award ceremonies or schools for jazz concerts and bands. We can raise money on ticket sales to buy musical instruments for kids. I think we definitely need to sweat the asset more.”

At the time, Winde feared a lot of push back to any plans to use the house, but thought more could be done with it than the few big events that the government uses it for annually.

Winde previously said the property should be considered for events hire.

Last October, neighbours of the historic residence were up in arms after former premier Helen Zille allowed Rondebosch Boys’ High School to hold its matric dance at the house. The neighbours complained that the party was noisy and the guests unruly.

Other budgetary matters to be discussed tomorrow include a review of the ministerial handbook.

“We are currently in the process of a second review of the handbook to see if there are additional cost savings that can be made.

“The last review saved in excess of R100 million and we are currently looking at areas where spending can be further tightened and reigned in.”

[email protected]