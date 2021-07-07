Need an excuse not to cook? The Western Cape government has the perfect one

Cape Town - Western Cape residents have been encouraged to support restaurants which are only allowed to sell food for takeaway and deliveries under the new level 4 regulations. When President Cyril Ramaphosa moved the country to adjusted level 4 to curb the spread of new wave of Covid-19 infections, an already struggling hospitality sector was handed another blow with new restrictions.

Restaurants are only allowed to sell food for takeaway and deliveries, the new curfew times fall between 9pm and 4am, and the sale of alcohol is prohibited. Premier Alan Winde conducted a small business site visit to Jordan Ways of Cooking in Langa on Tuesday, and he was joined by Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC, David Maynier. Winde said that during the visit, they were briefed on the restaurant’s measures to prevent transmission, and discussed concerns relating to the restrictions.

“This site visit gave us an opportunity to support small businesses, as we ordered and enjoyed a coffee from this proud local restaurant. I call on residents to further play their part and support small businesses, wherever possible. “I want to commend Jordan Ways of Cooking on their innovative approach amid the pandemic. Anticipating that there would be a third wave, the restaurant launched their cellphone application during the increased alert level so that customers could make orders and get deliveries,” Winde said. “I encourage other small businesses to be equally disruptive and look for opportunities to do business amid the lockdown. We need to think innovatively during this period to ensure that we protect our local economy.”