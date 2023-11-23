Nehawu asked to intervene at College of Cape Town

Cape Town - The National, Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) has confirmed that it was approached by senior members of the College of Cape Town to investigate its principal and CEO Dr Manager Mhangarai Muswaba. Grievances relate to what they deemed a collapse of leadership at the college under Muswaba.

Nehawu regional secretary Temba Gubula said the union was approached by four members who have raised serious grievances against the principal. He said the union was still conducting its own investigations around the allegations. “We are still gathering facts around that. We haven’t given the principal his right of reply to the allegations that were brought to our attention,” Gubula said.

“We are still processing those allegations. We must still write to him to put the grievances to him. Only after we would have met with him or he would have responded to our issues, would we then make a determination.” Gubula was not able to elaborate on the allegations as they had not yet been communicated to the principal. “All we can say at this stage is that it has been brought to our attention that there are four people that are aggrieved about how the principal is managing the institution.”

College of Cape Town facilitator of the Amended Senior Certificate Course for Adults and parttime lecturer Meryl Fleischer said their course was due to resume at the start of October but this had not been done and no explanation was given. Fleishcher has not been paid for work done as a full-time facilitator or parttime lecturer, along with six others from January to June. When queried, Muswaba said he was not in position to comment “on behalf of” the senior members and Nehawu and did not provide any details.

Yesterday, Nehawu KZN said it would be protesting at Umgungundlovu TVET College – Umsinga Campus launch tomorrow over Minister Blade Nzimande’s failure to respond to or acknowledge four memorandums of demand. The demands related to the “degenerating state of the post-schooling education and training sector in the province, in particular the University of Zululand; KZN CET College; Coastal and Elangeni TVET Colleges.” The union vowed to protest at all the minister’s engagements in the province until a response is issued.