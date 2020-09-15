Nehawu postpones national strike plans for two weeks to mobilise more members

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) has postponed its national strike plans for two weeks to mobilise more members, following the president's failure to respond to its demands. However, the union said it will continue with its lunch-hour demonstrations until President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to their demands. The union was scheduled to embark on a national shutdown on September 10, withdrawing labour in all sectors, if there was no favourable response. The union held a press conference yesterday after its special NEC meeting at the weekend to discuss the president's failure to respond and to map a way forward on the full-blown strike. It is demanding safer working conditions for front-line staff fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and better salaries.

Nehawu general secretary Zola Saphetha said under level 2 regulations the union had 33% of workers in the workforce while 67% was still at home.

“The president is expected to announce the relaxation of levels and the possibility of more workers going back to work. This gives us sufficient time to mobilise our members."

The protests will affect private and public health, parastatals, higher education and private and public social development.

Cape Argus

Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]

All letters to be considered for publication, must contain full names, addresses and contact details (not for publication).

IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.

Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.