Nehawu Western Cape starts action to 'protect frontline workers'

Cape Town - The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) Western Cape has started a petition in support of frontline workers who have lost their lives dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. This, as the union is preparing for a series of programmes leading to its national day of action where the labour union will withdraw labour in all sectors. Provincial secretary Eric Kweleta said the union was forging ahead with the implementation of its national programme of action to protect workers from getting infected with Covid-19 by mobilising strategic partners and other organisations “who care about the lives of workers”. Kweleta said provincial office- bearers were deployed in regions to do workplace visits and assessments to establish the state of readiness and compliance relating to safety of workers. He said they found that working environments were appalling and most of the employers failed to comply with the Occupational Health and Safety Act. He said the government had prioritised billions of rand for the purchase of personal protective equipment, however their members were working without protection.

Kweleta said the office-bearers would also use these branch visits to intensify mobilisation towards the last phase of the national programme of action, which included “Tsaya le tsatsi la leave” on Friday, lunch-hour pickets across all sectors, a Siyahlala Day of Action where all workers across all sectors would lockdown themselves at home and not go to work, followed by a National Day of Action in the form of demonstrations where memorandums would be handed over targeting Parliament and the premier’s offices next month.

Nehawu general secretary Zola Saphetha said the union was at an advanced stage of preparing for the “Tsaya le tsatsi la leave” action planned to take place on August 24.

“The aim of the action is for all our members and workers in all nine provinces to flock to the offices of the employer on August 24 to apply for a day's leave on the following day, August 25, as they are no longer feeling safe at places of work," he said.

Cape Argus