Neighbourhood Old Age Homes calls for help to keep Cape health clinics afloat

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Neighbourhood Old Age Homes (Noah) have called on the public to assist in keeping its two primary health clinics in Woodstock and Khayelitsha afloat. Noah director Anne Dobson said the country was currently unable to support the 3.1 million social pensioners whose sole income is R1860 per month, let alone in the face of an unprecedented pandemic. Noah offers much-needed restitution, care and protection to over 780 senior residents through its four social justice initiatives. Affordable housing is provided to around 120 residents in Atlantis, Elsies River, Athlone, Maitland, Ida’s Valley and Woodstock. Primary healthcare is also made accessible to over 558 residents and psycho-social support given to 147 members via the two clinics. Food parcels, electricity, blankets and other essential items are distributed from its centre in Khayelitsha.

Funds are urgently needed in order to sustain these various initiatives, ensuring the basic needs of its senior residents are met.

“We have been alarmed at the levels of household hunger and that families are going to bed hungry. Our solution is to ensure household food security by delivering food parcels directly to the elderly who we know, and who will make sure that children are fed on a daily basis.”

One food parcel costs R575 and will provide a family of four with basic food items to last for two weeks.

Dobson said R310000 was needed to keep this initiative going.

Noah urged the public to donate towards food parcels; data or airtime to allow members to stay in touch for emergencies; electricity.

Donations of winter clothing and bedding can be dropped off at Noah head office at 19 Regent Street, Woodstock.

Dobson said volunteers were needed to assist staff to continue to operate the second-hand shops.

* To donate: Standard Bank; branch: Mowbray; branch number: 024909; account name: Neighbourhood Old Age Homes; account number: 070868646.

[email protected]