Neighbourhood Watch groups eager to assist in policing lockdown rules

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Neighbourhood Watch (NHW) members are hoping to assist law enforcement and policing of lockdown regulations if they become accredited as Disaster Risk Management (DRM) volunteers. Members are expected to comply with lockdown regulations in the same way as all other citizens. This has left them feeling useless in the fight against crime in their communities. However, as DRM volunteers they can play a role. A letter was written to Minister of Police Bheki Cele requesting that accredited NHW members be permitted to patrol and assist enforcement officers. Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said: “The presence of NHWs alone, particularly in communities with low police visibility will serve to prevent crime. During the lockdown, we have seen an increase in vandalism of schools and shop robberies, particularly in our most vulnerable communities. Alternative solutions are needed to address this.”

He said many NHWs and Community Police Forums raised their hands and offered their support during this period.

Goodwood NHW chairperson Leona van Wyk said: “We feel that as an accredited neighbourhood watch we could add huge value to be the eyes and ears in the community. The fact that we are in lockdown puts a strain on the active essential services in our area, as they cannot be everywhere.”

Van Wyk said there had been an influx of homeless people in the area and crime had risen due to the situation people find themselves in.

“We have registered a few members as DRM volunteers and they received their permits at the end of last week and have done a few duties.”

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said the City’s Safety and Security Directorate had invited accredited NHWs to allow their members to be recruited as DRM volunteers.

“Many NHWs are well-organised and disciplined and will, therefore, be an asset to existing policing efforts,” he said.

DRM volunteers will only be able to assist with social distancing in public areas such as supermarket queues, clinics and transport interchanges, and can patrol school grounds to prevent vandalism.

Mitchells Plain NHW chairperson Daniel Davids said NHW members that were accredited as DRM volunteers had already been assisting their communities to ensure proper distancing between people and that they are wearing the correct masks or gloves.

[email protected]