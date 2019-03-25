The City and the province held a prestigious event to honour hard-working community crime fighters. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - The City and the province held a prestigious event to honour hard-working community crime fighters. The annual Neighbourhood Watch Awards took place on Saturday at the Vygieskraal Stadium in Athlone and saw crime fighters receiving their awards for operational commitment.

The awards were given to teams showing “exceptional and sustained operational commitment” in partnership with the City’s law enforcement, safety, security and emergency services.

The awards were introduced last year to acknowledge the contribution thousands of neighbourhood watch members across the metro make towards building a safer city.

Mayor Dan Plato said they were thankful for the “knowledge and commitment” of their neighbourhood watch groups, who took pride in their communities by supporting authorities to keep their communities safe.

“The relationship with community policing structures and neighbourhood watch groups is vital to addressing the levels of crime in neighbourhoods as these organisations are a source of intelligence,” Plato said.

The Neighbourhood Watch Support Programme is now in its 11th year, after being introduced in 2008 to help register, train and equip neighbourhood watch members.

The awards comprised group and individual categories that required nominations from peers or the public.

Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith said: “We cannot do it alone, that is why it is so crucial to acknowledge their contribution.

“We have a very strong culture of volunteerism in Cape Town and I am extremely grateful for that.

“More people are putting up their hands and asking what they can do to make their streets safer.”

