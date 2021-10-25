Neighbourhood watch heroes recognised with array of awards

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town held a prestigious awards event to honour hard-working community crime fighters in the province. The annual Neighbourhood Watch Awards, which saw three groups and six individuals receiving awards for operational commitment, took place in the Council chamber on Saturday.

Safety and security Mayco member JP Smith said they were proud to be part of the event and to support and thank the neighbourhood watches for the important role they fulfil in the communities in supporting enforcement agencies in their integrated efforts to build safer communities, and in assisting those in need. Smith said members who received awards at the weekend not only excelled in their communities, but they were also a motivation to other members to work as a team and individually contribute to a safer, more caring environment. Among the winners was Team of the Year, the Langa Safety Patrol NW, that received the award for outstanding achievement in safeguarding its members and property against crime and other safety-related challenges.

Wynberg East NW received the award in recognition of exceptional efforts towards a clean, healthy and safe environment by uplifting the physical appearance of an area through initiating community clean-ups of litter, graffiti and weeds on the pavement, among others. Carola NW (Grassy Park) received the award for sustained NW operations amid a challenging community safety environment by combating gangsterism, drug activity and violence. Carola NW chairperson Neil Jacobus said he had been involved in the NW for at least 20 years, noting “it feels good to be recognised by the community and the City”.

Jacobus encouraged people to join safety groups and not always depend on the police in making their communities safer. George Kruger from Victoria Park NW (Somerset West) walked away with the award by demonstrating outstanding achievement in safeguarding members and property against crime. Erica Jacobs was awarded for representing the Parow West NW, where she received the award for excellence in NW management that helps to create professional, capable and accountable NW teams.