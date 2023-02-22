Neighbourhood Watch in Seawinds seeking interventions after the shooting of two men

Cape Town - The Hillview Guardians Neighbourhood Watch in Seawinds has called for the implementation of youth development intervention programmes in the area to quell the effects of ongoing gang violence. This as two men in the area were shot dead on Thursday and Saturday, and left many feeling unsafe.

On Thursday 18-year-old Niyaaz Patterson was gunned down near Military Heights informal settlements and two days after 34-year-old Rashied Adams was shot after he was caught in gang crossfire. Adams's body was discovered on Saturday night with bullet wounds to his face. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the motive for the Saturday incident was believed to be gang-related while the cause of Patterson’s shooting remains unknown. He said Muizenberg police were investigating a murder.

“Muizenberg police responded to a complaint on Saturday. Upon arrival at St Edward Street in Hillview, they found the body of a 34-year-old male who sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel,” he said. Swartbooi said the unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. Young Seawinds soccer player’s life was cut short after he was shot and killed. Niyaaz Patterson, 18, died instantly after he was struck near Military Heights informal settlement on Thursday evening. Picture: Leon Knipe Hillview Guardians Neighbourhood chairperson Ashwin Abrahams said the area experienced gang shootings on a daily basis and that the innocent were gunned down during these incidents.

“Adams was caught in the crossfire between two gangs that were shooting amongst one another. When he was found he was not armed. As the Neighbourhood Watch, we are working in trying to prevent the shooting from happening by being visible. “We want the community to be safe for our children. The more we are visible the more the community can come out and join to say that we do not want gangsterism in our community. “The children don’t have much to do, there are no sports fields or any programs of interventions to keep them away from gangsterism, and are always at risk of either joining the gangsterism or being killed,” he said.