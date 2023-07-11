Neighbourhood watch mom mourns gunned down son: ‘Only one bullet hit my son’

Cape Town - A neighbourhood watch member’s son was gunned down in Mitchells Plain. Patrick Mokhuane, 28, was standing on the corner of AZ Berman and Luiperd Street in Eastridge on Sunday at about 7pm when he was shot.

He was with two men who were also shot. Only one survived. His mother, Alice Bugan, said that when she arrived at the scene, she saw 36 cartridges on the ground. “Only one bullet hit my son. He was shot in the head. I was told by the forensic investigators that the bullet was still in him.

“It wasn’t even 30 minutes after he left home that I received the horrible news about my only child. “I will not allow myself to think that because I am in the neighbourhood watch, my son was killed, because a few weeks ago there was a shooting at the same spot and 36 shells were also found there. “He was going to bring his girlfriend to me. That would have been the first time he brought anyone home.

“We were in a good place when he died. The entire week, he kept telling me he didn’t want me to be hurt, he was too protective. “We bonded so much because I went for training on trauma counselling the week before last, and we talked about everything. I think he knew he was about to leave me. He was a good child. “He was using drugs but he was not a gangster.”

SAPS spokesperson FC van Wyk said police were investigating a double murder and an attempted murder. “It is alleged that the three victims were sitting on the corner when a white VW Golf with an unknown registration pulled up and started shooting at the victims. “Two victims, aged 28 and 34, were shot in the head and succumbed to their injuries on the crime scene. A 36-year-old victim was shot in the left side of the stomach. This injured victim was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The circumstances are unknown at this stage and form part of the investigation.”