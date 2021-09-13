Neighbourhood watches get budget boost from City of Cape Town

Cape Town - The City’s Safety and Security Directorate has announced that an additional R500 000 will be added to its set yearly Neighbourhood Watch (NHW) budget, put in place to support and uplift community-based crime prevention groups. Over the weekend, the City’s Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said the additional funds would be added to the R2 685 000 already allocated to accredited neighbourhood watches to support their efforts to assist SAPS and law enforcement keep communities safe.

Smith said: “Neighbourhood watches are an integral part of our crime prevention strategy in communities. The watch members give up their time to make their neighbourhoods safer by being visible and deterring crime. “We have more than 228 accredited NHWs around the City, with more than 6871 members collectively. Equipment for these NHW is very much needed and will be an investment on our part. NHW teams need equipment such as hand radios and radio base stations for their watch rooms, reflective bibs, torches, bicycles, night vision equipment and jackets, among a growing list.” “Neighbourhood watches make an impact in their areas and help us and the police by raising the alarm on suspicious activities, identifying stolen property, doing home security surveys and adding to a sense of safety and responsibility,” said Smith.