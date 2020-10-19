Neighbouring families plead for help after 7-year-old sons go missing

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Two neighbouring families in Khayelitsha have appealed to the public to assist them in finding their 7-year-old children. The two boys, Linathi Ntshonga and Miyolo Gwinta, both from Site B, Khayelitsha, went missing last week Thursday at about 6pm. Their parents said the two boys were playing together a few metres outside their homes before joining a group of other children who were going to Bosasa, Delft, on the back of a truck that was assisting families from Site B to relocate to Bosasa. Ntshonga’s father Lungisani Ntshonga said he last saw his son just before he climbed on the back of the truck along with other children. “I last saw him on the back of the truck carrying the furniture of our other neighbours who were moving to Bosasa. He wasn’t alone, there were other children in the truck, but when they came back they couldn’t tell us where my son and his friend were. From that group of children the two boys were the only ones missing.

“We have reported the matter to the police. We are calling on everyone to help us find the boys,” said Ntshonga.

Miyolo Gwinta.

Meanwhile, Thembakazi Gwinta, Miyolo’s mother, said that she, along with Ntshonga’s parents, had not stopped searching for the two boys.

Gwinta said: “They weren’t even playing far away, just behind our house two minutes away before they went to Bosasa. After they got on that truck and left we couldn’t find them. We have looked everywhere, from neighbouring communities and hospitals to mortuaries.

“Please, if anyone can help us find them, tell us. I don’t know what else to do, it feels like I have lost all power. There’s nothing else I can think of besides finding my son.”

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said an investigation into the disappearance of the two boys had been opened. Khayelitsha police are seeking the assistance of the public to trace the two missing 7-year-olds.

“It is still unclear what they were wearing at the time of their disappearance. Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact Khayelitsha FCS on 0823018910 or Crime Stop on 0860010111.”

Cape Argus