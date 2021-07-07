Neighbourly assistance goes a long way in helping Mbekweni elder register for vaccine

Cape Town - A sense of community in Mbekweni, Paarl, was evident when a 99-year-old woman and her daughter were able to receive their vaccinations after registration assistance from their neighbour Thobeka Njovane. Mbekweni residents Nowatshini Ndaku and her daughter Thandiswa, 65, had missed the visit by community health workers. The health workers had come to the area to offer assistance to qualifying residents to register for the Covid-19 vaccination.

Luckily, their neighbour informed them about the information shared by the health workers in their absence and ensured they were able to register for the vaccine and successfully receive their first dose. Western Cape Health spokesperson Sandra Maritz said that without the assistance from Njovane, the mother and daughter may not have been able to receive their vaccinations. Both were generally in good health since receiving their jabs. Maritz said visits by community health workers were implemented to reinforce information safety precautions during the Covid-19 pandemic, the safety of the vaccine and how to get vaccinated when eligible during the roll-out period.

Ndaku said their appointment was scheduled for a Friday, but due to wet weather at the time, the pair were unable to go for their first jabs the following Monday at the Mbekweni Community Hall last month. “We are very grateful to Thobeka for her help and we are feeling very happy,” said Thandiswa. “Other people should not be afraid. There is no danger and there was no pain with the injection. We must protect ourselves against this virus.” Maritz said the Mbekweni duo were recipients of the Pfizer vaccine and were eagerly awaiting their second injection next month.