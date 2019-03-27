Former mayor Patricia de Lille and deputy mayor Ian Neilson have locked horns over billions of rand over-recovered in water tariffs. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency

Cape Town - Former mayor Patricia de Lille and deputy mayor Ian Neilson have locked horns over billions of rand over-recovered in water tariffs that led to Moody’s rating agency revising the City’s credit rating from negative to positive. Neilson was upbeat about the rating, while De Lille said the overcharging was “an indictment on the people of Cape Town who helped the city to avoid Day Zero”.

“It was under my leadership that the City managed to obtain the finances needed to stabilise its performance.

“The previous mayor had declined to increase the tariffs when it had become essential for the City to do so in light of the drought that the City was experiencing,” Neilson said.

According to Moody’s, the City has received more than R4.4billion in revenue.

“The decline in water usage did not negatively impact the City’s overall operating performance. High water tariffs, which were introduced to encourage water conservation, increased revenue from water sales by 7%, reaching R4.4 billion (11% of operating revenue last year).

“Overall, the City’s operations remained consistent with previous years and showed little signs of negative impact from the water crisis. Cash generated from operations increased by 13% to R7bn, supporting an improved liquidity ratio of 1.8x in fiscal 2018 from 1.4x in fiscal 2017,” Moody’s said in a statement.

Neilson said the extra money must not be seen as profit. “It is total income as published in our annual financial statements. All income is used for reliable water services.”

De Lille, now the leader of the GOOD party, hit back, saying the City had raised billions more than normal by charging people astronomical, unjust fees.

“When I pleaded with the council to reduce these tariffs by protecting households using less than 6kl per month, and offering assistance for larger families, the DA accused me of being ‘financially reckless’, and they used my plea as the basis for the motion of no confidence in me in February last year. The record is available.”

She said overcharging was unfair on the people of Cape Town who helped the City avoid Day Zero.

“If Ian Nielson wants to take credit for overcharging the people of Cape Town by R4.4billion after Capetonians worked together as a team to avoid Day Zero, then he should. Capetonians do not deserve these immorally high charges,” she said.

The ANC’s policy and communication adviser, Mahendra Shunmoogam, said: “The ANC acknowledges that climate change is a reality and supports mitigation strategy and policies, but we want the R4.4bn to go to residents who owe the City large amounts of money.

“What we do not support is the illegal increases in water tariff as a scare tactic, and then profiting off people from these tariffs,” said Shunmoogam.

Economist Dawie Roodt said the City had little to celebrate.

“Certainly the financial prospects of Cape Town have improved now that much of the drought is behind us, but there’s still a long way to go for the City.

“The change to a stable outlook is unlikely to make much of a change to the cost of borrowing for Cape Town, but is a move in the right direction,” he said.

