'Nepotism and cronyism is deeply entrenched' in DA-run Western Cape says ANC MPL

Cape Town – A scheduled debate on the impact of lockdown regulations on the economy turned into an exchange of allegations about corruption as legislators locked horns over the appointment of an MEC’s son to a senior position in a provincial department. Premier Alan Winde challenged the opposition to present him with solid evidence of corruption if they wanted an investigation into the appointment. Winde’s challenge came after the ANC Caucus in the Western Cape legislature alleged “nepotism and cronyism” played a part in the appointment of Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer’s son as an assistant director in the department of local government. In a statement signed by MPL Glady Bakbaku-Vos, the caucus said: “MEC Meyer is a senior leader both in government and in the DA where he sits in that party’s federal executive. The appointment of his son into a senior government position in a DA led administration raises concerns. “Nepotism and cronyism is deeply entrenched in the DA government. While thousands have lost jobs in the province, the son of Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer, Ivan Meyer jr was employed as an assistant director in the department of local government during the lockdown period,” said Bakubaku-Vos.

“We call on the premier to investigate this appointment immediately and make the findings of the probe public,” said Bakubaku-Vos.

The debate turned into an exchange of allegations about corruption as Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez said: “Before I begin my input on the debate, I must still comment on the nepotism, cronyism accusations and talk to the fact how national government is plundering using PPE and then we have a case of the pot calling the kettle black.”

The ANC submitted questions to the premier and local government MEC Anton Bredell to provide clarity regarding this appointment, including when interviews took place, details of all shortlisted candidates and the salary range.

In a statement about the allegations, Winde said: “There is no law that indicates that family members of politicians may not be employed in the province, provided they have undergone all of the requisite processes. If anyone has any evidence that anything untoward occurred in the appointment of this official, I urge them to make this available and we will investigate. The official was appointed to the post after having undergone all the requisite processes..."

