Nepotism, cronyism and land allocation dominate Western Cape legislature talks

Cape Town - Issues of land allocation by the national government and queries about nepotism and cronyism in provincial government dominated debate during the legislature’s sitting on Thursday.

In a question to Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers, DA MPL Matlhodi Maseko said: “With reference to a written parliamentary question, the national minister of public works indicated that since a Cabinet decision in October of 2019 to release 14 000 hectares of land for the development of human settlements, no transfers of the earmarked land have taken place: What is the impact of this delay on the provision of housing for beneficiaries in the province?”

Simmers replied: “The response clearly illustrates Minister Patricia de Lille’s unwillingness to release the portions of land earmarked for human settlements development.”

“One such example is the portion of the Ithemba site which would have yielded 3 000 housing opportunities as part of our re-blocking project for densely populated areas in the metro. The flip -flopping by Minister De Lille’s department is concerning, as more than 123 468 housing opportunities are now in jeopardy of being completely lost.”

Good MPL Brett Herron said availability of land was not the obstacle to housing and spatial redress.