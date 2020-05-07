New amendment bill aims to stop municipal corruption in Western Cape

Cape Town - The Local Government Municipal Structures Amendment Bill plans to halt municipal corruption by setting up committees to control finance-related matters. The compulsory setting up of municipal public accounts committees is one of the proposals in the bill. During a presentation to Parliament’s standing committee on local government, head of the Department of Cooperative Governance, Kevin Naidoo, said: “Municipal public accounts committees will be required to review the auditor-general’s reports and make recommendations to the council on how to deal with matters raised in these reports. “The committees will also be required to investigate and report on any matter affecting the municipality when prompted by the council to do so and also initiate and develop the oversight report.” Naidoo said that mayors, their deputies, members of municipal executive committees, speakers, chief whips and municipal officials would not be allowed to serve on the committees.

The bill also calls for sanctions for unscrupulous councillors, with the IEC’s senior manager for electoral matters, Granville Abraham, adding: “The amendments also want to forbid councillors, who were removed from office for breaching the code of conduct, and from becoming councillors again for a period of two years.

“The bill came into existence to address some of the challenges the Independent Electoral Commission of SA had encountered in managing or facilitating local government elections in the past, such as numerous disputes around the filling of vacancies on a council.”

Abraham said any amendments would “provide that the MEC call and set the date for by-elections, and also allow the MEC to designate a person to call and chair a meeting of the municipal council when the speaker or acting speaker refuses to call the meeting”.

The ANC’s Danville Smith said: “I am concerned about the impartiality of the MECs, as many are members of political party executives and these powers might lead to a conflict of interest.”

The DA’s Andricus van der Westhuizen queried the proposed amendment for a minimum of 10 councillors per municipality, saying it would be more practical to have an uneven number for when a vote was split.

Another amendment provides that a councillor who has been removed by the MEC for local government due to misconduct is barred from standing for elections in any municipal council for two years, from the date of their removal.

“It provides a ‘cooling off period’ and bolsters consequence management and attempts to ensure that councillors are held accountable for their actions to a certain extent,” Naidoo said.

