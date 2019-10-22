The provincial Health Department has announced that a new clinic will be opened up in Hout Bay Valley that should be operational from early next month. Picture: Pexels

Cape Town - The Western Cape Health Department has announced that a new clinic will be opened up in Hout Bay Valley that should be operational from early next month. “The additional facility, located at 30 Victoria Road, will be a fully operational clinic. Details of the services from the facility will be communicated at a later stage once everything is finalised,” said department spokesperson Natalie Watlington.

“We want to assure the residents of Hout Bay that we are committed to continue to provide health services to the entire community. We will also continue to provide basic health services from the Hout Bay Main Road Clinic in Imizamo Yethu, the Hangberg Multipurpose Hall, and from Hout Bay Community Health Clinic in Hangberg.”

To improve easier patient access, the department will also be boosting the service to communities directly through the collection of chronic medication and other community-based services.

“We believe that these additions will ensure improved health services to residents,” said Watlington.