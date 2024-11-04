New direct flight connects Cape Town to London

Cape Town - Norse Atlantic Airways has launched its inaugural direct flight from Cape Town International Airport to London Gatwick, enhancing connectivity and stimulating tourism between South Africa and the UK. Norse Atlantic Airways will operate three flights per week on this route until the end of April 2025.

The direct flights is expected to further stimulate tourism, facilitating seamless connections for both business and leisure travellers. Commenting on this auspicious occasion, Wrenelle Stander, Wesgro CEO and Official Spokesperson for Cape Town Air Access said: “Cape Town Air Access remains committed to expanding our network and building strategic partnerships that strengthen regional connectivity and drive economic growth. With the arrival of Norse Atlantic Airways' direct flights to London Gatwick, Cape Town and the Western Cape look forward to welcoming an increasing number of visitors, reinforcing our status as a premier global destination.” Mayoral for Economic Growth Alderman James Vos said the partnership aligns perfectly with the City’s five-point plan to boost visitor economy by increasing flights, cruise arrivals, and events to benefit of communities.

“With each flight, tourism not only brings visitors but also sustains jobs and drives economic value—for example, today’s 344 passengers represent an estimated R2.1 million in tourism spending per 100 travellers,” Vos adds. Western Cape Agriculture, Economic Development, and Tourism MEC Dr Ivan Meyer said this partnership is a testament to the power of economic diplomacy and the dedicated work behind the scenes from Cape Town Air Access, the City of Cape Town, and Norwegian partners. “Norse Airlines is now a key player in our ambitious growth strategy, set to achieve a 5% GDP increase and a R1 trillion economy by 2035. This new route supports our vision to triple tourism, boost trade, and attract investment in the Western Cape,” Meyer said.

Mark Maclean, Regional General Manager of Airports Company South Africa, Cape Town International Airport said: “After 18 years at the airport, every new route still feels incredibly special, and today’s launch with Norse is no exception. This launch highlights the power of partnerships which has been pivotal in growing our international routes. Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO and Founder of Norse Atlantic Airways, said: “We are excited to officially launch our routes in Cape Town, a city that feels like home to us. Our commitment to making travel more affordable and comfortable aligns perfectly with our ambition to be the explorers’ airline, connecting not only the UK and South Africa but also strengthening ties with Norway. [email protected]