Bergvliet Primary School, close to Diep River, is working to raise its game as an eco-friendly school. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - Bergvliet Primary School, close to Diep River, is working to raise its game as an eco-friendly school. After winning almost R30 000 for its glass bottle collection over the years, the school is now hoping to do just as well with its new Eco Club. Although the club is not yet up and running, that has not stopped the enthusiastic teacher, Brenda van Niekerk, and her students. The school is working on a number of eco-friendly programmes. Pupils are encouraged to recycle properly as there is so much plastic waste around them. “The club is still very new, but I felt that I wanted our school to build on its eco-friendly culture. “I am supervising the start of our eco-garden, complete with vegetables and various plants,” said Van Niekerk, who is a computer science teacher.

The eco-friendly primary school has an eco-brick initiative involving the whole school where children fill empty 2 litre plastic bottles with plastic considered to be unrecyclable.

Van Niekerk said: “I’ve introduced plastic bins to the school and have deputised monitors to clean the bins…

“We have lined up the eco-bricks we have been working on along the school fence to encourage learners to fill them consistently using any plastic they find lying on school grounds.

“The school is also encouraging learners to reuse many household items to reduce plastic waste in the environment.”

