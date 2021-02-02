New forensic pathology unit in Observatory will replace current Salt River facility

Cape Town - The Western Cape Health Department’s new Forensic Pathology Institute in Observatory is set to open its doors in April. Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela visited the R287 million purpose-built modern forensic pathology facility on Monday to assess its state of readiness. Madikizela said the purpose of his visit was to assess progress and the state of readiness of the project and give assurance that all required systems were in place. The three-storey facility located at the entrance to Groote Schuur Hospital, which is at least 1.3km away from Salt River mortuary, commenced in April 2017 with an initial estimated completion date of March 2019. Charlton Both, the programme manager for the chief directorate health infrastructure in the Department of Public Works, said that apart from the delays that the contractor would have experienced in completion, there was also a delay in operations due to Covid-19, as contractors were practising physical distancing.

Both said that a number of Covid-19-positive cases had been reported on the site.

Madikizela added that there had been several delays as the department had been issued with changes to the scope of the work, and construction was forced to shut down during the extended hard lockdown period.

"Progress was also subjected to numerous delays in the completion of the permanent electrical, water and civils connections. These challenges were beyond our control, but I am giving this project ongoing attention to ensure it is completed according to its revised schedule," said Madikizela.

He added that 11 000 bodies were presented for examination at the Western Cape forensic pathology services facilities per annum, and that 70% of the cases were presented in the Cape Metro region.

He said those numbers had increased significantly as a result of deaths due to the coronavirus. Madikizela said the new institute would add significant capacity to the pathology services.

“The facility will enable better integration of the work of provincial Forensic Pathology Services and the National Health Laboratory Service, coupled with facilities to support UCT’s academic training in the field.”

He said the facility had 26 autopsy tables – four dissection suites with six tables each, as well as teaching and training dissection suites. There would be 360 refrigerated body spaces, 180 admission fridges, and 180 dispatch fridges.

“The building will be able to accommodate up to 100 visitors to the bereavement centre per day, up to 10 waiting undertakers, and up to 20 students at a time.

"Once completed, the level 4 forensic pathology facility will replace the existing Forensic Pathology facility in Salt River," said Madikizela.

The ANC provincial spokesperson on health, Rachel Windvogel, said she was hoping for forensic pathology to start making an impact soon.

"We all know the challenges the province has around forensic pathology, particularly the shortage of staff that resulted in the crisis we have been witnessing since last year," said Windvogel.

She said they should also look at employing more personnel.

Cape Argus