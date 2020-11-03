New gas find by Total a boost for the Western Cape, SA

Cape Town – The Western Cape and South Africa’s oil- and gas-production ambitions have been boosted by news that French petroleum company Total has made a significant discovery of natural gas in the Outeniqua Basin, 175km off Mossel Bay. The latest discovery follows one in an adjacent site, Brulpadda, in late 2019, which, as a new petroleum area, was a boost for the province. Total’s president of exploration and production, Arnaud Breuillac, said: “We are very pleased with this second discovery and its very encouraging results, which prove the world-class nature of this offshore gas site. “With this discovery… Total and its partners have acquired important data on the Paddavissie fairway (in Outeniqua Basin), which will help to make progress with development studies and engagement with South African authorities regarding the possible conditions of gas commercialisation.” Block 11B/12B in the Outeniqua Basin covers an area of 19 000km2, with water depths ranging from 200 to 1 800m. It is operated by Total, with a 45% working interest, alongside Qatar Petroleum (25%), CNR International (20%) and Main Street, a South African consortium (10%).

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe, who visited the DeepSea Stavanger oil rig to monitor progress with the drilling operation, said: “The discovery of oil and gas off South Africa will be a game changer. We are working with the necessary speed to finalise the Upstream Petroleum Development Bill in order to unlock our country’s untapped potential in upstream oil and gas reserves.

“This drilling campaign has employed 195 South African professionals with a variety of specialised skills … This (discovery) augurs well for our economic reconstruction and recovery plan.”

Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier said: “The announcement provides a confidence boost in the development of the South African oil and gas industry, and is good news for the economy in the Garden Route and the Western Cape.”

Greenpeace Africa’s senior climate and energy campaign manager, Happy Khambule, said: “Discovering yet more oil and gas is not something to celebrate when burning fossil fuels is driving potentially catastrophic climate change.

“Governments must take serious measures to combat climate change and move forward with a just transition to end the age of oil, and into the age of renewable energy.”

